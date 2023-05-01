TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Greater Binghamton will once again host the NY-USA State Wrestling Championships this year.

The event will be held at the SUNY Broome Ice Center on May 6th and 7th.

It will feature both men’s and women’s Freestyle age group divisions for 12U, 14U, 16U, Junior (grades 9-12) and the same age divisions in men’ Greco Roman.

Nearly every pass New York State High School wrestler who became an Olympian and/or NCAA

Champion has competed in this event since 1975

The top 3 Junior and 16U athletes in each U.S. state championships qualify for the United States Marine Corps Junior & 16U National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota.

Schedule: