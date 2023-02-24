BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow is an event dedicated to supporting and promoting Black owned businesses in our community.

Tomorrow, at the American Legion Post 80 in Downtown Binghamton, is the Black History Expo.

The event is free, open to the public, and will run from 5 to 9 p.m.

One of the participants, Kizzy-Ann Short, says that there will be food and refreshments, plus spoken word and several performances from musical guests.

She says that, although there are a good number of Black owned businesses in our area, many of them are not as well known as others.

She says the expo is a good opportunity to connect with the business community, and learn a little bit of their history.

“It is a great opportunity to come out and network. If you have a business that you may be now starting up, if you’re thinking about going into business, it’s a good way to come out and just network and meet other people, maybe pick some brains, like hey, how did you do this?”

Short says that although there was an expo last year, she hopes that, since COVID restrictions have eased, to see a record number of people in attendance.

She encourages everyone to show up, despite your age, color, or beliefs.

The expo will be Dee Jayed by IZM.