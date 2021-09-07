Binghamton to hold 9/11 remembrance event

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2017, file photo, the Tribute in Light illuminates in the sky above the Lower Manhattan area of New York, as seen from across the Hudson River in Jersey City, N.J. The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped how the U.S. is observing the anniversary of 9/11. The terror attacks’ 19th anniversary […]

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton will devote some time this Saturday to remembering the victims of 9/11.

Mayor Rich David will be joined by former Binghamton Mayor Richard Bucci as well as members of the Binghamton Fire Department and Police Department for a remembrance event.

The ceremony will take place at 10:30 AM at City Hall’s 9/11 memorial and World Trade Center steel beam on Court Street.

The Edward P Maloney Pipe Band and Seton Catholic Central students will provide musical performances and reflections.