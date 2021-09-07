Binghamton to hold 9/11 remembrance event

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton will devote some time this Saturday to remembering the victims of 9/11.
Mayor Rich David will be joined by former Binghamton Mayor Richard Bucci as well as members of the Binghamton Fire Department and Police Department for a remembrance event.
The ceremony will take place at 10:30 AM at City Hall’s 9/11 memorial and World Trade Center steel beam on Court Street.
The Edward P Maloney Pipe Band and Seton Catholic Central students will provide musical performances and reflections.