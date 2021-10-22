Binghamton Theater Organ Society to present “The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari”

BINGHAMTON, NY – Now that the organ is all fixed, the Binghamton Theater Organ Society is ready for its rescheduled Halloween-themed thriller.

BTOS is presenting the silent film horror classic “The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari” tomorrow evening at the Forum.

The production had to be rescheduled from October 3rd due to an issue with the organ that has been resolved.

Doctor Caligari is a classic of German Expressionism that established the contrast and spooky style later adopted by horror classics such as Dracula and Frankenstein.

Organ Society Vice President Nancy Wildoner says everyone should have an opportunity to experience a silent film as it was intended to be.

“When you’re here in person, and you hear the sounds of the organ enveloping you, it takes you right into the film. And it’s a very unique experience for our area,” she said.

Wildoner says the non-profit is always in need of volunteers and that all money raised goes toward preserving the organ and scheduling future shows.

Showtime is 7 PM tomorrow.

Tickets are $20, only $5 for students.

More info at http://BinghamtonTOS.org.