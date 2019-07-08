Binghamton tears down blighted properties

The City of Binghamton is continuing a strategy of addition by subtraction by tearing down blighted properties. 8 buildings will be removed beginning with 4 Amsbry Street on the city’s Northside.

This latest round of demolitions will include the 100th structure to be torn down since Mayor Rich David took office in 2014. All of the work is being done by All-Around Excavating of Johnson City at a cost of over $160,000 coming from federal Community Development Block Grant funding. Other addresses to be demolished are 26 Lyon Street, 19 Franklin Street, 56 Holland Street, 4 Duke Street, 41 Grand Street, 86 Pine Street and 13 Vine Street.