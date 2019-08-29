Binghamton teacher excited for new school year

Binghamton City School District’s newest batch of teachers took a tour of the district’ schools.

All new teachers and teacher assistants took a bus tour as part of the district’s orientation program that visited each school in the district and provided information to the new staff about services, events and attractions.



One of the district’s new teachers is no stranger to Binghamton.



Roosevelt Elementary’s newest 3rd grade teacher Julia Fiato is a graduate of Binghamton High School.



She is also a 3rd generation teacher in the district, her mom teaches at Calvin Coolidge Elementary and her grandmother taught at Macarthur Elementary and West Middle.



Fiato says it feels like she was born for this job.

“I don’t know if there are words. I’m just grateful, I’m ecstatic. It’s been a dream. It’s kind of surreal i don’t know if it’s hit me and it might not hit me until my kids walk into my classroom. That’s something I’ve looked forward to my entire life. I don’t know if there words other than excitement and I’m ready for it,” says Fiato.

This will be Fiato’s first teaching job after graduating from college.

Binghamton’s 2019-2020 school year kicks off next Wednesday.