Binghamton students reflect on Black History Month

BINGHAMTON, NY – We’re midway through Black history month, and 2 Binghamton high school students are encouraging everyone to reflect on the contributions of African-Americans.

Junior Shamoy Dixon helped to organize Black history events at the school this year and last.

For example, she shares an interesting Black history fact with her peers each Monday and offers fun Black history trivia on Fridays.

Dixon says Black history is as much about celebrating Black excellence and achievements as it is honoring the challenges they’ve faced and continue to face.

“I think it’s very important to understand the background and the history to fully understand why we’re doing what we’re doing. How can we strategically come up with plans that can impact our future positively and bring about change,” says Dixon.

Senior Jaden Durham wants his peers to take a break from their devices and get engaged with what’s going on in the community.

Durham is disgusted that his mother has to feel worried for his safety anytime he’s out after dark.

He says the large turnout of demonstrators on behalf of racial equality last year gave him hope that must be followed by action.

“There is hope but that hope needs to be consistent. That needs to be consistently happening. We’ve seen the same thing with Martin Luther King or Malcolm X. There were plenty of protestors, plenty of support for Black people, yet we’re seeing the same problems. It’s like we’re not moving anywhere. We’re moving but we’re not moving fast enough,” says Durham.

Dixon says she’s optimistic that there will be progress toward racial equality when she has kids of her own.