BINGHAMTON, NY – An 18 year old male Binghamton High School Student was shot today following an altercation that took place off school grounds.

At approximately 11:17 a.m. Binghamton Police responded to a call of shots fired on Main Street outside of Royal’s Fried Chicken, west of the High School.

BHS immediately activated a lockout, along with West Middle, Thomas Jefferson, Horace Mann schools.

The district confirmed in a statement that it was a student that had been shot.

The student was transported to a local hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

BPD eventually located the 17 year old male suspect at an Oak Street Address and the hand gun was recovered.

He has been charged with Attempted Murder and Criminal Use of a Fire Arm.

The suspect was not a student at BHS.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Division at 772 7080.