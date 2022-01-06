4PM Update: Binghamton Police say they have a minor in custody they believed to have shot the 18 year-old Binghamton student.

Police located their suspect at an Oak Street address where they found a handgun.

The minor is 17 years old and will be arraigned in the Youth Part of County Court.

He was not a Binghamton High School student.

BINGHAMTON, NY – At 11:17 a.m. Thursday, a shots fired incident on Main Street, west of the high school, was reported.

We are sad to report that a Binghamton High School student was involved in an altercation off school grounds and was shot.

Binghamton High School immediately activated a lockout, along with West Middle, Thomas Jefferson and Horace Mann schools.

The student was transported to a local hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

The Binghamton Police Department is investigating, and has stated there is no active threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Division at 772-7080. There will be an increased police presence at dismissal today.

The lock out at West Middle School, Thomas Jefferson and Horace Mann Elementary schools has been lifted.

Students will be dismissed at the regular time. Students will remain inside the building at BHS until dismissal.