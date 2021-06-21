Binghamton Street Reconstruction Improvement plan underway

BINGHAMTON, NY – The 2021 street reconstruction improvement plan is officially underway in Binghamton.

Mayor Rich David visited crews this morning on Morgan Road on the city’s South Side to announce details of the plan.

The city will be investing 8 point 9 million dollars to repair streets and other infrastructure.

There will be milling, paving, full street reconstructions as well as water and sewer upgrades done to more than 40 streets.

Curb and sidewalk upgrades will meet the Americans with Disabilities act guidelines.

Mayor David says this has been a top priority for him over his 2 terms in office.

“When I was first elected my phone be ringing off the hook about pot holes and when my street would be done. I don’t get a lot of those questions anymore because we collectively have worked over the course of 8 years to address so much of the infrastructure that you see and the underground infrastructure,” says David.

The construction will be done in one section of Binghamton at a time, but the program will encompass all parts like North Side, South Side, East, West and downtown.

Other notable streets include Broad Avenue, Vestal Avenue, Schubert Street, Frederick Street and Valley Street.