BINGHAMTON, NY – A long-time tradition that brings smiles to kids faces each Christmas morning took place today.

For about thirty years now, the Binghamton Sertoma Club raises funds to buy presents for children.

This year, gifts were bought for thirty-one boys and girls from the Boys and Girls Club and the Urban League.

In addition to the gifts, each family is also given a gift certificate to purchase groceries.

Chair of the Adopt-A-Family event, Sheryl Dalton says it’s a wonderful event that she looks forward to every year.

“Honestly this is one of the favorite projects of our club members. They give very generously to this particular project, they have for decades. It’s really one of the greatest fundraisers we do as a club, it really brings everyone together,” she says,

Each kid has a list of things they might like or need, whether it be toys or if they need clothes for the winter.

Dalton added that after funds are raised a group of them go to Walmart and search for the perfect items.

Then today was spent wrapping all the presents, and they will be delivered some time tomorrow.