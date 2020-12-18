Binghamton Sertoma Club gives gifts to local families

BINGHAMTON, NY – While it may be operated differently this year, the Binghamton Sertoma Club wasn’t going to let the pandemic spoil their annual holiday tradition.

Club members dropped off their wrapped toys for their annual Adopt-A-Family event at the Boy’s and Girl’s Club Tuesday.

The Boy’s and Girl’s Club and the Urban League identified two families each that were in need, and the Sertoma Club purchased and wrapped gifts for the entire family.

While the wrapping typically takes place in a fun, group setting, the pandemic didn’t allow for it this year.

Despite that, Adopt-A-Family Chair Sheryl Dalton says the event is too important for them not to hold it in some fashion.

“This year, we realized that the need was going to be so great. We want to make sure that these families who are in need, and the kids,more importantly, have a great holiday, despite the pandemic. Everybody’s facing difficult times. But, we got the club’s support, and felt that it was really important for us to continue to do this,” says Dalton.

Dalton says this event has been taking place for around 30 years to this point.

For the families that were adopted this holiday season, they’ll be able to pick their gifts up at the Boy’s and Girl’s Club or through the Urban League.