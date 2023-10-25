BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Detectives from the Binghamton Police Department have issued a statement to the community regarding recent thefts in the City of Binghamton.

The Department is reminding local residents as well as those visiting the area to lock their vehicles when parking on City streets and private property. Due to an uptick in larcenies of vehicles, residents and visitors are encouraged to remove any and all items of value from their vehicles such as backpacks, bags, tools, and credit cards.

Residents are reminded to stay vigilant of their surroundings and report any suspicious persons observed in their neighborhoods. They are also encouraged to speak to their neighbors to share information about recent activity seen in the area.

The community plays a vital role in assisting the Police Department with generating information on active criminal investigations.

The Binghamton Police Detective Bureau is currently investigating the above-mentioned larcenies and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.