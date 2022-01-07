BINGHAMTON, NY- After a Binghamton High School student was shot off campus yesterday, the City and BHS are working together looking for ways to increase safety.

At 11:17 A-M on Main Street, an 18 year old student was shot by a 17 year old, who was not enrolled at BHS, multiple times.

The victim was quickly transported to a local hospital and according to the district he is now in good condition.

BPD worked quickly to catch the suspect and recover the weapon as well.

In a statement from the district, it says it will offer counseling for students and staff.

Mayor Jared Kraham said he’s directed the BPD Community Response team to commit its attention to the blocks surrounding the high school, which will greatly increase police visibility near the campus.