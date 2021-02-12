Binghamton Rumble Ponies join a new league

BINGHAMTON, NY – Upon signing their Professional Development License, Binghamton baseball will be joining a new league for the first time in nearly 3 decades.

Starting this season, and into the future, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies will be playing in the Double-A’s Northeast League, ending a stay in the Eastern League since 1992.

In fact, the Eastern League, which has been around since 1923, will cease to exist by that name beginning this season.

The Ponies will join the Northeast Division, and will see the same 11 teams it competed against in the Eastern League, with the addition of the Somerset Patriots.

There is still no start date for the 2021 season.