Binghamton Rumble Ponies coaching staff

BINGHAMTON, NY – Now, on to who will be leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies into action this season.

The team released their 2021 coaching staff last Friday, headlined by their manager, Lorenzo Bundy.

Bundy was slated to take over the reigns from Kevin Boles last season, but was unable to due to the pandemic.

Bundy is joined by several new faces, including hitting coach Bruce Fields, Bench Coach Joe Raccuia , and Performance Coach Dylan Cintula .

Returning for their 2nd season with the Ponies will be Pitching Coach Jonathan Hurst and Athletic Trainer Kiyoshi Tada.

The Ponies are set to open their season on May 4 with a 6-game stint in Ohio against the Akron RubberDucks.

They make their first appearance in Rumbletown a week later on May 11 when they host the Altoona Curve for a 6-game set.