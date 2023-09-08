The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are unable to sell tickets due to a power outage.

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are another victim of last night’s severe thunderstorm.

In an Instagram post, the team announced that their offices have been shut down due to a power outage. Due to the power outage, the Rumble Ponies are unable to sell tickets for upcoming games.

The closure comes in the wake of the team beginning their playoffs run, set to host the Reading Fighting Phils on Wednesday, September 13 to open the campaign.

