BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An effort to ensure that children have warm winter clothes has received a big boost from the Binghamton Noon Rotary Club.

The club raised $4,600 dollars recently so that the non-profit Locker Room 345 can purchase 230 new winter coats for kids in our area.

Locker Room 345 was founded by Kim Myers in 2017 and is a 501-C3 through the Binghamton University Foundation.

The genesis for the effort goes back to 2011 when Myers reached out to her brother Ed Stack, Chairman of Dick’s Sporting Goods, to donate leftover new clothing items for flood victims in need.

Today, Myers works with BU’s College of Community and Public Affairs to connect with local districts through the Community Schools program, as well as other local groups to identify needs for shoes, boots, jackets and other clothing year-round.

In all, about 80 organizations, including schools, churches and others provide referrals.

Myers says that while Dick’s and BU have been instrumental in supporting Locker Room 345, the help has come from many places.

“It just . . . it’s a miracle. It’s just a miracle. We actually found a gentleman who owns a business up in Homer, New York, he buys closeouts and discounted things. He also sold us a whole bunch of coats for $10 a coat. Plus, he also donated a bunch of hats and gloves to us. There’s all kinds of people and organizations out there that want to help and when we all come together, we can really make an impact on people’s lives,” said Myers.

The Rotary Club initially set a goal of raising enough funding to purchase 75 new coats through Locker Room 345’s partner Operation Warm, a national charity that produces the coats.

Club President Jesse Katen says the members blew right past that goal, tripling it.

He says it’s really important that the coats are brand new.

“The kids are going to receive new coats. Sometimes for the first time ever. Not only is it something that’s going to keep them warm, but we hope that it will positively contribute to a sense of self-worth and self-esteem. They can feel good about it that they have a nice new, cool coat to wear this winter,” said Katen.

Myers says Locker Room 345 is operated entirely by volunteers, with many showing up on short notice to make deliveries or empty a tractor trailer of donated goods. She says that while the organization does not have unlimited supplies, it can be a source of last resort and has the flexibility to respond quickly to emergency situations.

Myers also credits BU students who set up an IT platform for ordering and inventory.

The need is ongoing.

For information or to make a monetary donation, visit secure.givelively.org or advance.binghamton.edu.