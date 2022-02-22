BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rotary Club hosted a presentation today to learn about how the United Way of Broome County is responding to the pandemic.

Executive Director, LoriAnne Welch came to the American Legion Post 1425 to speak on behalf of U-W-B-C.

Among the topics were how U-W-B-C responds to the current needs within the community and how it can help residents address any mortgage and rental needs they may have.

The members and volunteers also work on addressing hunger in the community.

Welch says that even once the worst of the pandemic is behind us, there will still be lots of charity work to do.

“Certainly the last 2 years has shown us that we can come together as a community. The community has done that time and time again, as they address the initial needs of COVID and the pandemic. But now when we look forward about the recovery stage,” says Welch.

Welch says the United Way is also in the middle of its community campaign, with a goal of about 1 point 8 million dollars.

So far, it’s at about 75 percent of the goal, and 100 percent of what’s raised goes directly back into the local community.

To learn more, volunteer for programs, or simply donate call 240-2000 or visit UWBroome.org.