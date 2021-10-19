Binghamton Rotary Club hosts Family Court Judge debate

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Noon Rotary Club continued its series of campaign debates today with what was a first in the race for Broome County Family Court Judge.

Democrats Sandy Monachino and Mara Grace and Republicans Brett Noonan and Veronica Gorman were guests of the club this afternoon.

According to the candidates, it was the first time all 4 of them had appeared at the same event sharing their views.

They each had an opportunity to discuss their qualifications and what made them the best choice.

And they were asked what problems needed addressing within Family Court.

All 4 agreed that the most imminent concern is the backlog of cases before the court.

There are 2 open seats up for election.