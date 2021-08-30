Binghamton rocks out as Porchfest returns

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton rocked out yesterday right from their porches with this year’s edition of a popular festival.

Porchfest made a triumphant return with 164 bands across 58 front porches, making it a little bigger than 2019.

Organizer of the event, Chris Bodnarczuk, calls the event organized chaos.

He also adds that this year the fest had more help than ever.

No matter what your favorite music genre is, you didn’t have to go very far to find it.

“It’s the best block party you’ve ever been to. It’s a block party with better music, it’s neighbors getting out in the street and seeing each other, hugging each other, dancing with each other, dancing to local music, eating local food. It’s, I think, the most community oriented even you could ask for from really anything,” says Bodnarczuk.

Bodnarczuk says that he hopes to make Porchfest a non-profit in the future, so the community can have more control over what they want.