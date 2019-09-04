Binghamton Restaurant Week teams with LUMA

LUMA is getting some additional financial support from another event that has helped to rejuvenate downtown.

The non-profit eatBING announced that proceeds from this Fall’s edition of Binghamton Restaurant Week will benefit the projection arts festival.



eatBING President Marie McKenna is a co-owner of the Lost Dog cafe which was one of the participants in the first Restaurant Week back in 2010.



The Lost Dog is also celebrating its 25th anniversary.



McKenna says that eatBING, which also organizes the Martini Walk and Wine and Tapas Tour, felt that LUMA was a perfect fit.

“Part of our mission statement is that we promote tourism, and our goal is to bring people to Binghamton. That’s why we started this and that’s why we continue to do it. So, it only made sense that we have to support this. It’s a groundbreaking event that’s going to help put Binghamton on the map,” says McKenna.

Binghamton Restaurant Week begins next Tuesday and runs through Thursday September 19th.

25 eateries will offer special 3 course lunches or dinners at a discounted price.



For a full list of locations and their special menus, go to eatBING.com