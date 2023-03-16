BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – 21 eateries, including a number of first-time participants, are preparing for the return of Binghamton Restaurant Week next week.

A news conference announcing the twice-a-year promotion was held at one of the rookies, Parlor City Vegan on Clinton Street.

Parlor City features an all plant-based menu and is especially known for its vegan cheeses and mac and cheese.

It will be offering a 3 course lunch for $15 and a 3 course dinner for $25.

Specials include mac and cheese at lunch and Korean spaghetti-O’s for dinner.

Judi Hess is Director of Visit Bing, the local tourism and convention agency.

She says Restaurant Week routinely attracts visitors to our area.

“The quality of the food that we have here, the value and the authenticity. Parlor City Vegan got a national award not too long ago. Just to have that touch is so important. It really shows who we are as a community, shows how welcoming we are and how good we eat.”

Binghamton Restaurant Week is actually 10 days starting on Tuesday and running through Thursday March 30th.

This year, a portion of the proceeds from the special meals will be donated to the United Way for its Full Plate anti-hunger initiative.

For a list of the participating restaurants and their special menus, go to eatbing.com.