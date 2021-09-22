Binghamton Restaurant Week returns for fall

BINGHAMTON, NY – A community favorite event is back in Binghamton.

Restaurant week starts up again upcoming Tuesday, and will last 10 days, ending October 7th.

Broome County residents are invited to come downtown and support the local restaurants.

This year 19 restaurants are participating.

The restaurants chose if they wanted to offer lunch deals, dinner deals, or both.

Judi Hess, Director of Visit Binghamton says Binghamton is known as a foodie destination.

“There’s way too many places for you to eat to stay at home at all. So, over the 10 days of restaurant week we expect to see each and every one of you at a different place for lunch and dinner and enjoying everything that we have to do. We know that our residents and visitors alike are very proud of our restaurants and we enjoy supporting you,” says Hess.

Some of the restaurants participating are; Dos Rios, The Colonial, P-S Restaurant, Lost Dog, Thai Time, Burger Mondays’, Craft, and many more.

For more information and a full list of all participating restaurants visit eatBing.com.