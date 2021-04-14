Binghamton Restaurant Week returns

BINGHAMTON, NY – In a sign of some return to normalcy, diners are heading out to local eateries for the return of Binghamton Restaurant Week.

The promotion began yesterday and runs through next Thursday April 22nd at 17 different restaurants in Binghamton, including the Lost Dog Cafe on Water Street.

Eateries offer 3 course meals for a fixed price for lunch and/or dinner.

Lost Dog offers a $12 lunch or $20 dinner featuring chicken or tempeh buddah bowls, a teriyaki flank steak or its signature rigatoni ala vodka.

Co-Owner Marie McKenna says the influx of diners, especially at lunch, is a welcome change after months of struggling through the pandemic.

“Our lunches have been slower because a lot of the businesses are still working from home and our lunches were typically the business community a lot of times. So, I think we’re seeing all sorts of people here today. They seem to be dressed in casual clothes so I’m not quite sure where they’re coming from, but it’s nice to see the restaurant full again,” says McKenna.

The Lost Dog is currently operating at the state-mandated 75 percent capacity with tables set 6 feet apart and employees wearing masks.

And it’s taking reservations on its website.

McKenna says the deals are offered for takeout as well for those who are still uncomfortable dining in.

For a full list of participating restaurants, their special menus and hours, got to eatBing.com.