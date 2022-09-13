BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Strap on the feed bag, Binghamton Restaurant Week is back.

The twice a year promotion began today and runs through Thursday September 22nd.

One of the original participants, the Lost Dog Cafe, is offering a 3 course lunch for $15 and a 3 course dinner for $25.

Highlights include a spiced chickpea stew that is vegan and gluten free for lunch.

And for dinner, barbecue baby back ribs with a maple, blueberry, bourbon sauce, teriyaki kebabs with either sirloin or tofu and a Moroccan chicken pie called Pastilla.

Co-Owner Marie McKenna says her chefs started preparing over the weekend.

“This is all hands on deck,” says McKenna. “This is up there with graduation weekend, move in weekend. These are the big dates on our calendar where everybody’s working and we need our entire staff. We’re expecting to be really busy.”

McKenna says it is a challenge to offer a good value to customers as inflation is causing food prices to rise.

This iteration of Binghamton Restaurant Week is raising funds for Literacy Volunteers of Broome and Tioga Counties.

For a complete list of eateries and their special menus, go to eatbing.com.