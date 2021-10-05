Binghamton residents invited to give input on revitalization of Downtown Binghamton area

Binghamton is a city in, and the county seat of, Broome County, New York, United States.

BINGHAMTON, NY – Mayor Rich David is inviting Binghamton residents to give input on the Stadium District Master Plan.

David says the plan will serve as a roadmap for the revitalization of a section of Downtown Binghamton, looking to improve the area around the stadium.

Whitham Planning and Design out of Ithaca was hired by the city to complete this plan before 2021 is up.

The plan will cost $100,000 and is supported by an Empire State Development grant of $50,000.

Those who are interested in voicing their opinions are invited to a public meeting taking place on Thursday at the Broome County Public Library.