BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Kyle J. Finch, 32 of Binghamton, was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison after failing to register as a sex offender for the second time.

According to the Broome County District Attorney’s office, Finch lived in the City of Binghamton while failing to provide an address change to local law enforcement from 2019 through 2021.

Finch was convicted in 2016, in Chenango County, of Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor via computer communication. He was later adjudicated as a Level 2 Sex Offender under the NYS Sex Offender Registration Act.

“Citizens have a right to feel safe in their neighborhoods. Requiring sex offenders to register

their whereabouts with local law enforcement allows the police to monitor these offenders to

help protect our community and our children,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County

District Attorney.