Binghamton Regional Sustainability Coalition changes name to Network for a Sustainable Tomorrow

BINGHAMTON, NY – An organization that has been advocating for a more sustainable society has changed its name to encompass a greater part of our region.

The Binghamton Regional Sustainability Coalition has changed its name to Network for a Sustainable Tomorrow.

It announced the change yesterday.

NY NEST is a non-profit that works to improve the quality of life in Binghamton and surrounding areas.

It plans to do that by ensuring social, environmental, and economic justice.

Co-Founder and Director of Clean Energy Programs Adam Flint says an artist drew a picture of the perfect world on Saturday.

“That picture looks like a place where housing is a right, and everyone has dignified, affordable housing that is energy efficient. Everything that takes energy is run on clean energy. We don’t burn things for energy anymore in the vision of the future. We also have more walkable, livable communities,” he said.

The group has worked with several others in the past, like Southern Tier Solar Works, the Broome County Land Trust, and more.

The organization is planning to roll out a new program to promote what it calls clean heating sometime in the next month.

You can learn more at http://NYNEST.org.