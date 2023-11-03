BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Outraged community members are speaking out against what they call genocide in the Middle East.

All Out for Palestine, a rally for Palestinian solidarity, will be held on November 4 at 1 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Promenade in Binghamton. The event is a collaborative initiative coordinated by Broome County organizers and advocates, members of the local Islamic community, faith leaders of multiple religions, and Binghamton University students.

The rally coincides with the National March on Washington D.C. in an effort to demand an end to the siege on Gaza as well as all U.S. aid to Israel.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to dress warm and in black or white with a COVID mask. Organizers say the rally is a queer and trans affirming space.

The MLK Promenade is located at 3 Court Street