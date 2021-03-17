Binghamton raises the Irish flag

BINGHAMTON, NY – Today is a day to celebrate the Irish-American community, even if we can’t do it with parades or large gatherings.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians joined Binghamton officials this morning to raise the Irish flag outside of City Hall.

The AOH had to cancel its annual parade this year due to the pandemic, but that hasn’t completely stopped them from celebrating their Irish heritage.

Mayor Rich David says that the Irish-American community has contributed so much and he is so thankful for all they do.

“It’s about, giving back to our community, improving our community, strengthening our community and making a better community for the next generation,” says David.

The Mayor specifically noted the tradition of Irish-Americans serving as police officers, firefighters and other public servants.

He says Binghamton’s wide cultural diversity is what makes the city great.

The new President of AOH says that due to the hard work from past generations, the Irish are considered the fabric of America.