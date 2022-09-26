BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The United State Postal Service is hiring and the Binghamton Post Office is looking for highly motivated and dynamic individuals to help deliver for America.

To help streamline the hiring process, they are hosting a job fair on both September 30th and October 1st from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 10 a.m. until noon.

The job fairs will take place at the Binghamton Post Office located at 115 Henry Street.

They are currently hiring to fill the following positions:

City Carrier Assistants (CCA’s) – $18.92 per hour

Rural Carrier Associate – $19.50 per hour

PSE Clerk – $19.62 per hour

USPS personnel will be on hand to provide detailed information about the positions an to answer any questions.

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.