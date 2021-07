BINGHAMTON, NY – Live music continues to flow through the area as Binghamton Porchfest returns for the 6th year of a special festival.

The fest will take place on Sunday, August 29th on the Abel Bennett Historic Tract by Rec Park.

Dozens of porches will become stages as residents rock out!

In addition to the music from 12 to 7, there will be lemonade stands and food.

Free shuttle service will be available again this year.

Sign up at BinghamtonPorchFest.com