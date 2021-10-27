Binghamton “porch pirate” sentenced

BINGHAMTON, NY – Charles Alexander, otherwise known as the Porch Pirate, was sentenced for felony burglary.

Back on February 17th of this year Alexander broke into the vestibule of a multi-resident dwelling on Oak Street in the City of Binghamton and stole packages that had been delivered to a resident at that location.

He now faces 3 and a half to 7 years in state prison.

District Attorney, Michael Korchak says he hopes that this sends a message that this type of law-lessness will not be tolerated in our community.

