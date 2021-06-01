Binghamton pools and carousels open for the summer

BROOME COUNTY – Pools and carousels in the county officially opened for the summer this past weekend.

The carousel at Rec Park will operate Monday through Friday, 4 PM to 7:45 PM, and Saturday and Sunday noon to 7:45 PM.

Starting June 26th, the Rec Park carousel will operate daily noon to 7:45 PM.

The Ross Park Zoo carousel is also open after undergoing restoration.

That carousel will be open weekends from 10 AM to 5 PM, and open daily started June 26.

All riders must wear masks and practice social distancing while riding, and seating is limited to every other rider.

All five Binghamton pools and the Columbus Park spray pad also opened on Saturday.

Due to COVID-19, locker rooms and pool decks will be closed and swimmers will be required to sign in for contact tracing purposes.