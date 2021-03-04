Binghamton Police warn of a phone scam

From: The City of Binghamton Police Department

Binghamton Police Joseph T. Zikuski on Wednesday released the following statement:

“The Binghamton Police Department wants to make residents aware of an ongoing phone scam, with callers impersonating Binghamton Police officials and asking for credit card information or to purchase gift cards over the phone.

“The suspects are identifying themselves as members of the Binghamton Police Department, and caller-ID is showing a real number for the Binghamton Police administration office.

“This is a scam and is being investigated. The Binghamton Police or any law enforcement agency would never ask for personal credit card or gift card information.”

“We are aware of two specific incidents, one Tuesday, March 2 and one Wednesday, March 3.”

“Residents who receive this call, or have any information regarding the scam should contact the Binghamton Police Detective Division at(607) 772-7080.”