Binghamton Police report missing 16 year-old girl

From the Binghamton Police Department:

The Binghamton Police Department is currently investigating a missing person complaint regarding Nyderia A. Smith.

Nyderia was last seen on 12/24/2020, as she left her residence at 19 Robinson St., Binghamton.

Nyderia, is described as an African American female, 16 yrs of age, 5 ft 5 in tall, weighing 180 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Nyderia, was last seen wearing black boots, a multi-colored Ed Hardy sweatshirt, and light gray or black jeans.

Police ask anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Nyderia A. Smith to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Division at (607)772-7080.