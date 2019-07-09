Binghamton Police receive a new Metro SWAT Vehicle

Local police have a new tool to keep them safe and protect others in dangerous situations.

State Senator Fred Akshar joined Binghamton Mayor Rich David and Police Chief Joe Zikuski today to introduce a new safety response vehicle for the Binghamton Metro SWAT team.

Akshar secured a $250,000 state grant to purchase the vehicle which is the first of its kind in our area. The armored car can be deployed in hostile situations and can be used as a shield to protect police and civilians from active shooters. It can also be used in weather emergencies when flooding prevents traditional cars from reaching people trapped in their homes. Senator Akshar says local law enforcement deserve the best equipment to do their jobs.

“They are all near and dear to our hearts. We have the ability to stand here and talk about the things we are doing but the men behind me, they’re actually going out and doing the work every single day. They deserve all of the credit. And this is what we’re supposed to be doing. We’re supposed to move mountains to ensure they can remain safe day in and day out when they’re protecting the community.”

Before the purchase, the closest departments with a similar vehicle were located in Syracuse and Rochester. The Metro SWAT team has a response area of over 70 miles, and the new armored vehicle will be available to law enforcement agencies throughout Akshar’s 52nd District.