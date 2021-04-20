Binghamton police prepare for Chauvin verdict

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton has been preparing for possible demonstrations following the verdict.

Floyd’s death last May sparked protests, marches and, in some places, riots across the country.

Demonstrations in Binghamton were largely peaceful.

Mayor Rich David says he met with the Police Chief and other administration officials to discuss contingencies for if and when people take to the streets.

David says previous protests ended without major incidents.

“We absolutely support the right to protest, to assemble, for free speech and for our community to grieve, regardless of what the outcome is. But, we also want to make sure that it’s done in a very safe, peaceful manner,” says David.

David says police have also developed a list of high profile targets to monitor.

Last year, the OurSpace playground at Rec Park was torched and burned to the ground hours after a vigil had ended at the park.