Binghamton Police looking to shut down after hours club on Clinton Street

BINGHAMTON, NY The City of Binghamton is taking steps to shut down an illegal after-hours club that was the site of a weekend shooting and numerous other police calls.

Mayor Rich David says the city is taking legal action against the owner of 333 Clinton Street and the operators of an unlicensed drinking establishment there.

Binghamton Police responded to a call of shots fired outside the building early Sunday morning.

Police have responded to 17 calls at the location since the first of the year for reports of assault, drugs and loud music.

Plus, there was another instance of gun shots last October.

David says the property owner and club operators will be charged with crimes if they do not shut down the club.

It’s located across the street from another notorious after-hours club called 17 East that was locked down in 2014.