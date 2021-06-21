Binghamton Police hire recruitment director

BINGHAMTON, NY – A retired Binghamton police officer is coming home to help his old department with community relations and to recruit more minorities to the force.

Charles Woody, Junior has been hired to the newly created position of Director of Recruitment and Community Outreach.

Woody, who is African-American, grew up downtown near Columbus Park and was himself encouraged to join the BPD when he was 30.

3 years ago, he retired after 20 years as a patrolman and investigator and move to North Carolina.

But when the new job was created as part of Binghamton’s Police Reform Collaborative, Woody felt he was the perfect person to improve communication and build bridges between communities of color and Binghamton Police.

“I figured I’m just going to come back to my hometown and see if I can’t make a difference. I can’t fix everywhere, but maybe I can fix things in the City of Binghamton, to have a better relationship with people in the community, I can say,” says Woody.

Woody says the recruitment side of his job will involve attending job fairs and visiting schools and non-profits to spread to word about the career opportunities in policing.

He also plans to hold classes to help candidates pass the written civil service test and the following physical exam.

For the community engagement piece, he’s looking to create some new programs as well as resurrect or improve others.