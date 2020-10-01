Binghamton Police, Firefighters cracking down on COVID-19 violations

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton police, with the assistance of city firefighters, are stepping up their enforcement of coronavirus rules in bars and restaurants.

According to the mayor’s office, both departments have been directed to ramp up efforts to ensure that such establishments are following occupancy requirements and social distancing guidelines.

Earlier this week, zip code 13905, which includes the city’s Westside and First Ward, was identified as being in the top 10 in the state in terms of percentage of positive COVID test results.

Mayor Rich David says he’s been in contact with Governor Cuomo’s office about what steps the city is taking to address the situation.

Residents can report violations they witness to the state’s COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force hotline at 833-789-0470 or by visiting http://coronavirus.health.NY.gov.