Binghamton Police Department looking for new recruits

BINGHAMTON, NY- The Binghamton Police Department is looking for new recruits.

The first step for anyone interested in joining the force is to take a civil service entry level police exam.

Applications for the next exam, set to take place on May 15th, are due by April 5th at 4:45 p.m.

The test involves reading comprehension with written multiple choice answers.

Candidates who score well must then complete a physical performance evaluation, background tests, and interviews with the chief of police before being hired and sent to the Broome County Training Academy.

The department says it want as diverse a pool as possible, desiring candidates from all walks of life.

Lieutenant Dave Bidwell says it’s a great opportunity to serve your community.

“If you live in this community and I don’t think there’s a better way to do it. You get to be out there every day, you get to interact with people, and so it’s a good job, and it’s a calling. So if this is something you’re interested in, absolutely take it and let’s see,” says Bidwell.

More information and applications for the exam can be found at join BPD dot com.

Or you can contact Lieutenant Bidwell at 772-7093.

He’s happy to answer questions and even provide practice exams.