Binghamton police ask for public’s help in locating missing girl

UPDATE: Hannah Riley has been located

The New York State Police at Binghamton are looking for help identifying a missing or possible runaway teenage girl.

16 year-old Hannah Riley never returned from school in Windsor on Thursday, April 15.

Riley was last seen wearing sweatpants and a pink sweatshirt with the word “Fly” on it, along with teal crocs and a backpack, though it’s possible she’s changed clothes.

She does not have a cell phone on her.

Anyone with information on Riley is asked to call 775-1241.