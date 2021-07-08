Binghamton Philharmonic’s “Concerts in Every Corner”

BINGHAMTON, NY – Soloist Philharmonic musicians will be performing free “Concerts in Every Corner” for the rest of summer.

Throughout July and August the Binghamton Philharmonic will be offering free pop-up concerts.

Each concert is an hour long and features different soloist.

The first concert in the series took place last night at the Binghamton Housing Authority.

This featured Assistant French Horn Brian Meyer.

Rose Olsen, the Services Coordinator at the Housing Authority says this is so great for the people that live here.

“They were here like 20 minutes to half an hour before the event even started, getting all excited because a lot of them have been stuck in their studio apartments and haven’t been able to go outside. This is an elderly population and they needed to stay inside to be safe,” says Olsen.

The concerts take place each Wednesday with August 4th being the last one.

For more information on each location go to BinghamtonPhilharmonic.org.