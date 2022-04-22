BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is closing out its 21-22 season with a final concert at the Forum titled “Wander.”

After losing all of last season to the pandemic, the orchestra has seen steadily increasing crowds tunr out for its performances.

Tomorrow’s program begins with a chamber piece composed by Stacy Garrop titled “Bohemian Cafe.”

Then, the full orchestra will perform Antonin Dvorak’s 9th Symphony, commonly referred to as the New World Symphony.

After intermission, BPO closes out the show with Sergi Rachmaninoff’s 2nd Piano Concerto featuring piano soloist Andrew Russo.

Executive Director Paul Cienniwa says there will be plenty of familiar and moving melodies.

“This is big orchestra music, big beautiful Steinway piano on stage with our great soloist Andy Russo under maestro Daniel Hege. If you haven’t been to a Binghamton Philharmonic concert before, this is the one to go to. Over 60 musicians on stage we’d love to have everyone out for the special night,” he says.

Cienniwa says there is plenty of space inside the Forum Theater for social distancing.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at Binghamton Philharmonic dot org.

Showtime is at 7:30 with a pre-concert chat at 6:30.