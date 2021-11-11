Binghamton Philharmonic to present “Ascend” concert on Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is presenting the second concert in its return to full-scale live performances this weekend.

The orchestra has a program of 3 works, along with a number of special extras for the audience.

The concert, titled “Ascend,” includes a work by contemporary violinist and composer Jessie Montgomery, Richard Wagner and Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony.

The Kopernik Observatory will have a telescope outside the Forum Theater before and after the concert for audience members to look at the planet Jupiter.

Also prior to the show, researcher Steven Englund will give a talk about Wagner and some of his controversial views.

Executive Director Paul Cienniwa says the philharmonic will also be collecting donations for CHOW that will enter donors into a raffle for future concert tickets.

“You can get dinner, you can see the planets, you can listen to a great lecture, you can help the needy with a non-perishable donation, and then hear a great concert. And tickets start at $20 so that is a cheap date,” says Cienniwa.

A pre-concert dinner at the DoubleTree is being offered for $35 per person.

B-P-O also has special ticket offers for first and second time concert-goers.

The concert is at 7:30 Saturday at the Forum, with the lecture beginning at 6:30 in the Recital Hall.

For tickets, go to BinghamtonPhilharmonic.org.

