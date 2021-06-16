Binghamton Philharmonic returns to live theater

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Philharmonics are back at the Forum for their first live performance since the start of the pandemic.

The concert is titled “Back to Baroque” because the program includes popular, well-known music from the 18th century and because the philharmonic is back in action.

While scaled down versions of the orchestra were able to hold some small social gathering performances and some pop-up events in the community, this is its first time back on the big stage.

For new Executive Director Paul Cienniwa, who began his job during the pandemic, this will be his first chance to see them live at the Forum.

“It’s really exciting, on so many levels. I’m happy to see the philharmonic be able to present live music for this community. I’m happy to have our community come and experience something they have been unable to experience in over a year,” says Cienniwa.

Because the program was planned when restrictions were still in place, the concert will feature only strings and harpsicord.

In light of Governor Cuomos latest lift of covid restrictions, the theater will be open at full capacity with no mask or social distancing required.

The show will be held this Saturday with two performances each lasting an hour, one at 6 and the other at 8.

To purchase your tickets visit Binghamtonphilharmonic.org, or call 607-723-3931.