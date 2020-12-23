Binghamton Philharmonic marks Beethoven’s 250th birthday in a sweet way

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Philharmonic chose a sweet way to mark the birthday of one of classical music’s most celebrated composers.

Members of BPO handed out free sugar cookies from Wegman’s to celebrate the birthday of Ludwig Van Beethoven.

The man behind the classic melodies of his 5th symphony, Ode to Joy from his 9th, Fur Elise, and many others, was baptized on December 17th 1770, though no one knows exactly when he was born.

The orchestra handed out 250 cookies to folks in downtown Binghamton last week.

Orchestra Music Director Daniel Hege says Beethoven’s music connects on many levels.

“There is every emotion in Beethoven. All the big emotions and all the in-between emotions. Melancholy, joy, humor, and sorrow, and seriousness, but light-heartedness. Everything is in it,” he says.

Hege says the cookies were made using a recipe Beethoven himself wrote while working on the legendary Moonlight Sonata.

Beethoven is consistently lauded for the flexibility he showed in his music, and is always in the conversation with Mozart and Bach for the greatest composers of all time.