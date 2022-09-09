BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Philharmonic is preparing for its upcoming season with a fundraiser featuring music and sweets.

Concertmaster and principal violinist Uli Speth and principal pianist Tomoko Kanamaru will perform a chamber recital featuring some selections from the upcoming season at the Phelps Mansion Museum on Sunday.

Following the concert, there will be basket raffles and desserts by Jacqueline.

The season itself starts on Saturday September 24th with a concert titled “American Journey” at the Forum Theatre.

Sunday’s fundraiser begins at 3 p.m.

There are a limited number of tickets left. They cost $25 and must be bought in advance at binghamtonphilharmonic.org.